Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi addressed a letter with a comprehensive factsheet to the United Nations Secretary-General and the President of the UN Security Council outlining Pakistan’s legal case on Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

The letter, along with a detailed factsheet and comprehensive annexures, highlights the illegal, unilateral, coercive Indian actions of 5 August 2019, which aim at bringing about a demographic change in Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IOJ&K), to change the Muslim majority of the state to a minority.

The press release from the Foreign Office said the letter, not only builds on Pakistan’s efforts to sensitize the international community about the continuing Indian atrocities in IOJ&K, but also presents Pakistan’s comprehensive position on the Jammu & Kashmir dispute, including the relevant UN Security Council resolutions, bilateral agreements and relevant letters to the UN in a sequential manner, laying out the international law and Pakistan’s legal case on Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

The foreign minister emphasized in the letter that not only are the Indian actions in stark violation of its international commitments, but they also contravene the numerous bilateral commitments, including the Simla Agreement, Lahore Declaration (1999), Islamabad Declaration (2004), Joint Statement of the National Security Advisers & Foreign Secretaries of both countries (December 2015) and Pakistan – India Joint Statement (December 2015), which clearly accept the disputed status of IOJ&K and reaffirm the commitment of peaceful resolution of the same.

“Indian aggression and hegemonic actions in IOJ&K are a threat to regional peace and stability and hold hostage peace and development in South Asia. Pakistan will continue to extend political, moral and diplomatic support to the Kashmiri struggle for the realization of the legitimate right of self-determination,” the letter read.

