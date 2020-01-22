FM Qureshi urges UK to play its role in resolution of Kashmir issue

ISLAMABAD: Highlighting grave human rights violations in occupied Kashmir, Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Quresh on Wednesday urged the United Kingdom to play its role in peaceful resolution of the longstanding Kashmir dispute, ARY News reported.

In a telephonic conversations with the with British Foreign Secretary Rt. Hon. Dominic Raab, FM Qureshi briefed him on the evolving security situation of the region and shared Pakistan’s concerns with regard to the latest developments in the Middle East, which carried serious implications for the peace and security as well as world economy.

According to a statement issued by the Foreign Office, a wide range of regional and bilateral issues of mutual interest were discussed in the telephonic conversation.

The foreign minister emphasized the importance of maximum restraint and steps for de-escalation by all sides. He also apprised of Pakistan’s efforts to defuse tensions in the region through active diplomatic engagement with relevant parties.

FM Qureshi briefed his British counterpart on Pakistan’s efforts in the peace and reconciliation process in Afghanistan.

He invited Foreign Secretary Raab to visit Pakistan at his earliest convenience.

The British foreign secretary appreciated Pakistan’s efforts to support defusion of tensions and secure peace and security in the region. He also highlighted the positive trajectory of Pak-UK relations and expressed hope that these will continue to strengthen in the years ahead, read the statement.

The two foreign ministers agreed to continue to work together to strengthen bilateral cooperation and to ensure peace and security of the region.

Comments

comments