Qureshi urges int’l community to take notice of Indian atrocities in Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Sunday urged the international community to take notice of Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir.

Talking to journalists upon arrival at London airport, Shah Mehmood Qureshi underscored the need for resolving the Kashmir issue through dialogues. The foreign minister said that he would present Pakistan’s view point on Kashmir in the ‘International Conference on Kashmir’.

He said Pakistan’s stance on the Kashmir issue was well-explained and added that Pakistan would continue political, moral and diplomatic support to Kashmiri people in their just struggle for self determination.

Qureshi said that pellet guns were being widely used against unarmed and innocent Kashmiris. He said India, the so-called champion of democracy, was responsible for atrocities and violation of human rights in the occupied Kashmir.

He said, ‘No religion in the world allows violation of human rights’. The minister said that atrocities by Indian forces could never suppress Kashmiris’ just political struggle for self determination.

