FM Qureshi urges US lawmakers to visit IoK to see ground situation  

WASHINGTON: Expressing concerns over the grave human rights violations and prolonged lockdown in Occupied Kashmir, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has urged the US Congress members to visit South Asia to see the ground realities, ARY News reported.

Talking to the members of the US House of Representatives, FM Qureshi said that the Indian government was trying to mislead the world about the ground situation in the occupied territory.

He said that New Delhi’s regime usurped all basic rights of people in the held valley by revoking the special status of the occupied Kashmir.

The foreign minister warned that any military exchange between the two nuclear powers will engulf the entire world. He maintained that Kashmir was not the internal issue of India.

Responding to a question, FM Qureshi has said that Pakistan is playing an effective role in the Afghan peace process.

He maintained that Islamabad desires peace in war-torn Afghanistan and added that they will continue to play the role of facilitator in the peace process.

Sheila Jackson Lee, the chairperson of the Congressional Pakistan Caucus and a large number of senators and members of the US House of Representatives were present in the meeting.

Earlier on January 15, Foreign Minister Shah (FM) Mehmood Qureshi had embarked on a three-day visit to United States (US) amid Middle East crisis.

According to a press release issued by the foreign office, FM Qureshi will reach New York on Wednesday, where he will meet United Nations’ (UN) leadership including the Secretary-General.

The foreign minister will leave for Washington on January 16, where he will meet Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, National Security Advisor Robert O’ Brien and other senior Administration officials.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi will also have meetings on the Capitol Hill, besides engagements with the media, think tank community and the Pakistani Diaspora.

