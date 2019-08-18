Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Rabi Pirzada sings for Kashmir and Pakistan

Rabi Pirzada

LONDON: In order to show solidarity with the Kashmiris, fighting for their right to self-determination, Singer-cum-actress Rabi Pirzada has released a song on her Twitter account, ARY News reported on Sunday.

In a Twitter post, Pirzada prayed for the Kashmiris, who are facing hardships due to the recent move by the Modi government.

In her another tweet, she said, “We Kashmiri love Pakistan, always have, always will….”

On August 5, the Indian government had announced the scrapping of the special status of occupied Kashmir by revoking Article 370 of the Indian constitution.

Born in Quetta city of Balochistan, Rabi has made a name for herself as a singer and actress. Her website says that her mother is an educationist and architect

Read more: Rabi Pirzada comes up with a song for both PTI and PML-N supporters

Being a brilliant student she always topped but her passion for music brought her into showbiz.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Lifestyle

Police raid K-pop management for alleged illegal gambling

Lifestyle

Sarajevo Film Festival opens with honours for Mexican, Polish directors

Lifestyle

Gotta catch — and keep — ’em all: Pokemon’s enduring legacy

Lifestyle

Baby boomers revel at Woodstock music festival 50 years on


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close