Rabi Pirzada sings for Kashmir and Pakistan

LONDON: In order to show solidarity with the Kashmiris, fighting for their right to self-determination, Singer-cum-actress Rabi Pirzada has released a song on her Twitter account, ARY News reported on Sunday.

In a Twitter post, Pirzada prayed for the Kashmiris, who are facing hardships due to the recent move by the Modi government.

کشمیر اس وقت مشکل میں ہے۔ میری آواز میرے کشمیر کے لیے ہے۔ اللہ ہمارے لوگوں کو محفوظ رکھے۔ اور مودی کو اس کے انجام تک پہنچا دے۔ #chotisibaat

Watch complete video https://t.co/9r0P4xY9sy pic.twitter.com/3DSDm7EYm1 — Rabi Pirzada (@Rabipirzada) August 16, 2019

In her another tweet, she said, “We Kashmiri love Pakistan, always have, always will….”

Singing for my Pakistan 🇵🇰 in 🇬🇧 London.. We Kashmiri love Pakistan, always have always will…#chotisibaat pic.twitter.com/EPtkCEaIWc — Rabi Pirzada (@Rabipirzada) August 18, 2019

On August 5, the Indian government had announced the scrapping of the special status of occupied Kashmir by revoking Article 370 of the Indian constitution.

Born in Quetta city of Balochistan, Rabi has made a name for herself as a singer and actress. Her website says that her mother is an educationist and architect

Read more: Rabi Pirzada comes up with a song for both PTI and PML-N supporters

Being a brilliant student she always topped but her passion for music brought her into showbiz.

Comments

comments