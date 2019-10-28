Rabi ul Awwal moon sighted in UAE

DUBAI: The Rabi ul Awwal moon was sighted in UAE on Monday evening, according to a Khaleej Times report.

The crescent was spotted from Jebel Hafeet mountain in Al Ain at 5.35pm, the UAE’s Astronomy Center said in a tweet.

The birthday of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), which is observed on the 12th of Rabi Al Awwal, will be on November 9, Saturday.

It is to mention here that in Pakistan, a meeting of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will take place on Tuesday evening to sight the moon of Rabi-ul-Awwal, 1441 AH.

Chairman of the committee Mufti Muneeb ur Rehman will preside over the meeting at the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) office in Karachi.

The zonal committees will also meet in Lahore, Peshawar, and Quetta to gather evidence about the moon sighting.

Earlier, on Oct 18, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) had said there is ‘good chance’ of Rabi-ul-Awwal, 1441 AH moon sighting on the evening of Oct 29 (Tuesday).

According to astronomical parameters, the new moon of Rabi-ul-Awwal, 1441 AH will born on crossing conjunction point at 08-38 Pakistan Standard Time (PST), the met office said in a statement.

There is good chance of sighting of the moon of Rabi-ul-Awwal on the evening of Oct 29, 2019 (Tuesday), i.e. 29th of Safar 1441 AH, weather department said.

