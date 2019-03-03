ISLAMABAD: Artist Rabia Zakir on Saturday presented the portrait of Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman to Saudi Arabia’s ambassador, ARY News Reported.

Expressing her delight, Rabia Zakir said that she had painted the crown prince’s portrait to welcome him upon his first ever visit to Pakistan. She said that her wish had come true today.

Rabia zakir🇵🇰 Artist officially presented

The Portrait of His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman

To the Embassy of KSA🇸🇦

Which was recived by His Excellency Amb of SaudiArabia🇸🇦.

Amb of KSA assured that soon the portrait will be present to #crownprince

🇵🇰❤🇸🇦 pic.twitter.com/cKggxLYJ5D — Rabia Zakir (@RabiaZakir4) February 28, 2019

Saudi Arabia’s embassy will transport the portrait to Riyadh and will present to Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman on the behalf of Pakistani artist Rabia Zakir.

Through oil on canvas, Rabia Zakir realistically painted several features of the prince including his traditional Arab outfit and the handkerchief.

Read More: Pakistani artist paints Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman

It is pertinent to mention here that as the Pakistan government was all-prepared to give a historic reception to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman today (Sunday), Pakistan’s people were also doing their best to welcome the middle-eastern royal.

A Pakistani artist Rabia Zakir in a bid to welcome the crown prince had prepared a painting of Prince Mohammad bin Salman.

Talking to ARY News, Ms Zakir had said that it was difficult to transfer the crown prince’s magnificent facial features She had said that she wanted to personally present the portrait to the crown prince, and if she didn’t get a chance to meet him, she would hand it over to the Saudi Embassy in Islamabad..

Comments

comments