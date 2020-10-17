Rabi-ul-Awwal moon not sighted, Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) on Oct 30

KARACHI: The crescent of Rabi-ul-Awwal was not sighted in Pakistan today, therefore, the Eid Milad-un-Nabi will be celebrated across the country on October 30 (Friday), ARY News reported.

Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee Chairman Mufti Muneebur Rehman announced that the Rabiul Awwal moon was not sighted anywhere across the country on Saturday, therefore, the month of Rabiul Awwal will commence from Monday, October 19, and Eid-i-Miladun Nabi would fall on October 30.

The announcement was made after a meeting of the committee presided over by Mufti Muneeb this evening at Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) office here in Karachi.

The central body takes its decision based on evidence which it receives from people and zonal committees across the committee.

Muslims across the globe observe the birthday of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) on the 12th of the Islamic month of Rabi-ul-Awwal.

