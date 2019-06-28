Dr. Rahat dedicates his honorary degree to Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan

Famed singer Dr. Rahat Fateh Ali Khan dedicated his honorary doctorate degree of music to Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan.

The acclaimed Qawwal shared it on Bakhabar Savera in an exclusive chat with ARY News. He said “I want to dedicate this honorary degree to Ustad Nusrat and the legends of my family including my grandfather and his brothers.” Rahat acknowledged people from his family for their hardwork and contribution to Qawwali since 600 years.

Talking about how he felt after receiving the honorary degree, a doctorate of music, from Oxford University, he said “I am extremely delighted for being recognized but with this comes great responsibility.”

He performed at the Oxford town hall along with his son and brother on Thursday. The legendary singer expressed gratitude to God for answering his prayers. “There was a time when I performed with my father and uncles, and today I was accompanied by my brother Wajahat Ali Khan and son Shazman on the stage,” Rahat said calling it a surreal experience.

The legendary singer’s work has been recognised by the university by naming one of their prestigious music halls after him. The maestro was born into a family whose name has become synonymous with South Asian musical tradition, qawwali.

