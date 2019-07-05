Rahbar Committee to choose its chairman today: Khaqan Abbasi

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Friday said Rahbar Committee to choose its chairman in the first meeting, to be held today (Friday), ARY News reported.

Talking to ARY News’ program Bakhabar Savera, Abbasi said every party will be given chance to lead Rahbar Committee, the agenda will be decided by the committee itself.

Commenting on the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LNG) scandal, the former prime minister said, he has replied against all queries of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), the answers are also available on accountability bureau’s website, he continued.

The first meeting of opposition’s anti-government Rahbar Committee comprising the nine opposition parties will be held in Islamabad.

Two members each from Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) and the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), while one member each makes up the members of the Rahbar Committee.

Former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani and Senate chairman Nayyar Hussain Bukhari will represent PPP, while former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and interior minister Ahsan Iqbal will represent PML-N.

From Jamiat Ulema-e Islam (F) Akram Khan Durrani, Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo from National Party, Usman Khan Kakar from Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party, Qaumi Watan Party’s Hashim Babar, Mian Ifthikhar from Awami National Party, Shafiq Pasrori and Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan’s Owais Noorani will attend the meeting of the Rahbar Committee.

