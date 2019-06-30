Rail service remains disrupted 10 days after Hyderabad train collision

KARACHI: Railway traffic remained disrupted on Sunday after a passenger train collided with a freight train near Hyderabad on June 20, ARY News reported.

At least three people, a train driver and two assistant drivers, were killed and several others injured after a passenger train collided with a freight train near Hyderabad.

According to Railway sources, the Karakoram Express will depart from Karachi’s Cantt Station for Lahore at 5:15 pm after a delay of 2 hours.

Similarly, the Karachi Express will leave for Lahore from Karachi Cantt Station at 7:15 pm after a delay of three hours, said sources.

Likewise, Pak-Business and Sukkur Express are also facing delays.

The initial investigation report of train accident suspected that it occurred because of negligence on the part of the driver and assistant driver of a passenger train that rammed into a coal-laden goods train near Hyderabad.

