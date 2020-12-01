Railway traffic suspended in Karachi as sacked PSM employees block track

KARACHI: A large number of sacked employees of the Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) have blocked the main railway track near Bin Qasim, suspending the rail traffic for the last two hours.

As per details, the employees of Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) have staged a sit-in at the railway track near Bin Qasim against the sacking of their services by the federal government.

As a result, the up and down rail traffic is suspended, whereas Karachi Express and Sir Syed Express are waiting at the stations for clearance for the last two hours.

The enraged protestors are urging the government to take back its decision to laying-off their services.

The 4,544 PSM employees, including teachers, drivers, firemen, operators, health and security staffers, SEDGMs, managers and others had been sacked, a spokesperson from the Steel Mill said the other day.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari while criticising the PTI-led federal government, last week, had said in his tweet that the heartless government has sacked 4500 workers of Pakistan Steel mills. PPP will return each and everyone back to work.

The land of this historical industrial asset belongs to the people of Sindh, we would not let the PTI get away with this economic murder, he added.

