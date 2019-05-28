Railways announces 50 per cent discount in fares of Eid special trains

ISLAMABAD: In a unprecedented move to facilitate passengers, Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad here on Tuesday announced 50 per cent discount in the fares of the Eid special trains.

Bookings for Eid special trains will start from May 29 and tickets could be obtained online as well as at reservation offices, said Pakistan Railways (PR).

PR Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Muhammad Aftab Akbar issued a regular schedule in this regard with the approval of the minister for Railways.

Earlier in the day, the PR announced to run five special trains on the festive occasion of Eid-ul-fitr. The Chief Executive Officer Pakistan Railways had issued scheduled for the trains following the Sheikh Rasheed’s directions.

According to the schedule, the first train will depart on June 2 from Karachi at 10:45AM to Peshawar. The second special train will depart from Quetta to Rawalpindi on June 2 at 11:30Am.

The third train will depart from Karachi on June 3 at 11:00Am for Lahore, the spokesperson of the PR had said.

The fourth train will depart from Rawalpindi on June 8 for Balochistan’s capital Quetta, the spokesperson said and added that the fifth special train will depart on June 8 from Lahore railway station at 6PM for Karachi.

