Railways defers KCR train run from City Station to Orangi route

KARACHI: Pakistan Railways has deferred Karachi Circular Railways’ (KCR) resumption from City Station to Orangi route for two months, Railways Minister Shaikh Rasheed said on Wednesday.

Talking to media, the minister said that the railways could not resume train service on this portion of the KCR route due to the issue of level crossings and renovation of stations.

The route from City Station to Orangi will be restored between December 15 to 30, Rasheed said.

“We are taking a major step to revive the KCR tomorrow morning at 11:00 AM,” he reiterated.

Pakistan Railways in the first phase will launch partial Karachi Circular Railways (KCR) operation from Marshalling Yard Pipri to Karachi City station tomorrow, he further said.

“The KCR will cover a distance of 46 kilometres having 13 stopovers,” he added.

Earlier, Pakistan Railways had announced the train schedule for KCR. According to which the train have stopovers at Manghopir, SITE, Shah Abdul Latif, Baldia, Lyari, Wazir Mansion, Karachi City Station, Karachi Cantt Station, Departure Yard, Drigh Road, Drigh Colony, Airport, Malir Colony, Malir, Landhi, Jumma Goth, Bin Qasim and Baldia Nullah before reaching Marshalling Yard Pipri railway station.

For the down track, the local train will depart from Marshalling Yard railway station, covering the same stops to reach Orangi railway station.

It is to be mentioned here that ten bogies, power van and two engines had earlier reached Karachi from Rawalpindi for the KCR.

The KCR project is 12.63 kilometres at grade (on the ground), and 30.75 kilometres elevated with 24 railway stations out of which 14 will be elevated. The average distance between each station will be 1.8 kilometres.

