Railways to disinfect trains to stop spread of coronavirus

KARACHI: Pakistan Railways (PR) on Saturday declared emergency to cope with impending coronavirus threats, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the PR will spray disinfectants on and inside all the trains and railway stations to contain the spread of novel coronavirus.

All the passengers will be screened for symptoms of novel coronavirus (Covid-19) at Karachi’s railway station. A medical desk will be set up at the Karachi station to facilitate and provide awareness about the deadly virus to the passengers.

The desk is tasked to create awareness of the deadly pandemic on a major scale throughout the country and manage the affairs of the campaign.

Coronavirus prevention sprays are being sprayed in all the trains before and after arrival at major stations in the country.

Informative banners have been put up and pamphlets have been printed that are to be handed out to all passengers before boarding their respective trains.

A separate ward has also been designated to specifically deal with possible coronavirus cases at Pakistan Railways Hassan Hospital in Karachi cantonment.

Earlier on March 13, National Security Committee (NSC) had made important decisions under its strategy to fight coronavirus including closure of educational institutions, borders besides cancellation of mass gatherings and partial suspension of flight operations.

A meeting of the country’s top civil-military body had took place at the Prime Minister’s House under the chair of PM Imran Khan. The three services chiefs, the federal ministers for interior, foreign and law affairs as well as the education minister were in attendance in the meeting.

