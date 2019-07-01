Railways increased fares come into effect from today

LAHORE: The railway travel becomes expensive with hike in fares upto eight percent by the Pakistan Railways from today, ARY news reported on Monday.

The raise in train fares will come into effect from July 1st, a spokesperson of Pakistan Railway earlier said.

The fares of all trains have been increased by two to 8.5 percent, the spokesman said.

There will not be any increase in fares of destinations with less than 50-kilometre distance, railway spokesperson said.

The railway fare for the economy class has been increased by 100 rupees, while fares of all special trains brought to the level of the Karakoram Express, railway spokesman said.

The fares of Hazara Express and Farid Express will equalize to Tezgam on August 14 and 21 respectively, the railway spokesman said.

Railways salon fares have been enhanced by eight percent, statement said.

The hike in fares will be applicable to all classes of trains.

Earlier, railways minister Shaikh Rashid had informed the media that railway fares will be increased by up to 10 per cent from July to minimise losses being incurred owing the rise in fuel prices.

