Railways infrastructure was neglected in last 10 years: Sheikh Rasheed

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Railways, Sheikh Rasheed on Saturday said no money was spent on the Railway’s infrastructure during the last ten years, ARY News reported.

Addressing a presser at the Railways Headquarters in Lahore, the minister termed the performance of his ministry as ‘outstanding’.

Commenting on the recent railway accident, he said he has sought a report from the concerned officials and said a safety project like 1122 is being introduced in the Pakistan Railways.

“He said his ministry is going for the repair of tracks, as the infrastructure was badly neglected in last 10 years”, he contented.

Commenting on the suspicious video of Arshad Malik, the sacked accountability court judge, Rasheed said, the time has gone, when the people used to build their opinion after watching videos.

He said the PML-N trying its best to get a National Reconciliation Ordinance for the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, but Prime Minister Imran Khan has clearly stated several times, that he will not give any NRO to corrupts.

Without taking the name of any country, the minister said, a King of a country asked PM Khan to allow Nawaz Sharif to leave, but he [PM Khan] said, ‘Sorry’.

Terming the upcoming 90 days, important in the country’s politics, he said the stories of the thieves will reach to their logical end.

Shedding light on the differences in the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) ranks, Rasheed said Shehbaz Sharif is playing smartly on both sides of the wicket.

“Hamza is dear to Shehbaz, while Nawaz Sharif is dear to Maryam”, he said.

