Railways initiates survey to make KCR operational

KARACHI: In line with the directions of the Supreme Court, Pakistan Railways (PR) on Saturday initiated a damage assessment survey so as to restore Karachi Circular Railways (KCR) to its original position, ARY News reported.

During the survey, the officials of PR will assess damage to the railway track and initial routes of the KCR. Sources privy to the matter said that the KCR will be restored in phases, adding that Wazir Mansion- Drigh Road railway track will be restored in the first phase.

The sources said that after restoring the Wazir Mansion- Drigh Road railway track, work will start on other parts of the track to restore KCR to its original position.

Read More: Inspection team visits KCR railway tracks in North Nazimabad

Earlier on February 12, the railway ministry had expedited monitoring of railway tracks following the strict orders released by the Supreme Court (SC) for making Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) operational within three months.

A four-member team comprising members of Pakistan Railways had visited a KCR track in Karachi’s North Nazimabad area. Sources had said the officials found the track between City Station and Shah Latif railway station in useable for railway operations.

However, they had witnessed various tracks vanished on the routes between Shah Latif railway station and North Nazimabad area, whereas, all local stations from Wazir Mansion to North Nazimabad in deplorable condition.

