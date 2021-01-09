Railways minister directs for speedy execution of KCR project

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Azam Khan Swati on Saturday visited Gulbai Station of Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) to review the reconstruction work, ARY News reported.

As per details, during the visit to Karachi, the railways minister inspected the PR’s work for the restoration of Karachi Circular Railway.

Swati directed the authorities concerned for taking all possible measures for completion of Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) project at earliest.

While addressing a press conference at the City Railways Station, Azam Sawati said that Govt’s top priority is to ensure the passengers and freight trains should reach their respective destinations safely on-time.

On Dec 29, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmed had ordered the complete revival of the Karachi Circular Ralways (KCR).

Pakistan Railways had resumed the Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) train service, between City Station to Pipri on Thursday (Nov 19).

It is to be mentioned here that encroachments yet to be removed fully from the Orangi Station to Drigh Road Station along the track of the KCR.

KCR project

According to Pakistan Railways, the Karachi Circular Railway project will be completed in three phases. The length of the KCR project was 43.13km, including 14.95km on the ground and 28.18km elevated. It would have 24 stations and its per-day ridership would be around 550,000.

The second phase will expand operations to a seven-kilometre track running from Orangi Station to Gilani Station, while the third will see trains running over a nine-kilometre stretch between Gilani Station and Drigh Colony.

The second phase of KCR will cost Rs 8.70 billion, whereas, the third phase would be completed under a public-private partnership.

FWO will construct underpasses and flyovers on KCR tracks, whereas, the security wall on all the routes will be constructed by the provincial transport department.

