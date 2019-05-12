LAHORE: Pakistan Railways has decided to resume its Bahawalnagar, Fort Abbas, Haroon Abad and Samma Satta railway section, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The decision was made during a meeting between Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad and Punjab government’s spokesman Shaukat Basra in Lahore today.

Shaukat Basra called on the railways minister at Pakistan Railways headquarters. Rashid directed the CEO Railways to start work on Bahawalnagar, Samma Satta Section along with upgradation of ML-1.

The railways minister said that Sahiwal, Multan mainline-1 track will be used for revival of Bahawalnagar-Fort Abbas track under the CPEC project.

Basra expressed gratitude to the railways minister for linking the backward areas of Bahawalnagar and Fort Abbas with the national mainstream.

The revival of Bahawalnagar, Samma Satta railway section will benefit around three million people of the region, he added.

ML-1 project

Pakistan and China signed an agreement in Beijing in April for completion of ML-1 project.

Under the agreement, Pakistan’s Railways and China’s National Railway Administration will start construction work on this project.

ML-1 project will be completed in next five years under which an 1,872 kilometer long track from Peshawar to Karachi will be upgraded, along with fencing of rail trail and construction of bridges and crossings.

It will enhance trains’ average speed up to 120 to 160 kilometers per hour, which at present is only 60 kilometers per hour.

