Rain forecast for scattered areas in Sindh and Makran coastal belt

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast hot and humid weather in most parts of the country on Saturday, while likely rainfall at scattered places in Sindh and Makran coastal belt and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The met office has also predicted hot and humid weather in most of the country on Sunday but rainfall at some places in coastal areas of Sindh and Balochistan.

According to a weather report, rainfall with thunderstorm is expected at Islam Kot, Mithi, Nagarparkar, Tharparkar and adjoining areas on Saturday (today) and Sunday. Sukkur would also likely to receive rainfall on Sunday.

In past 24 hours mostly hot and dry weather reported, while maximum temperature was recorded at Turbat (44 Celsius), Sibi (42 Celsius) and Bahawalnagar (41 Celsius).

After a recent spell of torrential rains in Sindh, Pakistan Meteorological Department earlier predicted dry weather in the province for the next 10 days. There could be scattered light rain in some parts of the province, the met office said.

The met office has said that first half of September is expected wetter than the second one.

The above normal rainfall may occur in central Punjab and eastern Sindh region. However, a tendency of normal rainfall is predicted in AJK, PMD said.

A high probability of above-normal temperatures is predicted over southern parts of Sindh and Baluchistan in September.The daily mean temperatures are likely to increase above normal after the mid-September in Sindh and Baluchistan.

