50mm rain in Karachi exposed Sindh govt’s performance: Ali Zaidi

ISLAMABAD: Expressing concerns over the post-rain situation in Karachi, Federal Minister of Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi here on Wednesday said that the 50 mm rain in the city exposed the 11-year performance of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) led government in the province, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Ali Zaidi said that all the drain nullahs and sewerage lines were chocked and filled with trash. He said that the Sindh government and the provincial Minister for Local Government Saeed Ghani was responsible for the post rain situation in Karachi.

He lashed out at Saeed Ghani over his incompetence and failure to tackle the situation. The minister further said that now the federal government would handle the situation in Karachi.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s Ali Haider Zaidi taking to social media had sent a few questions aimed at Sindh government and it’s lack of coping with a day of monsoon rains in the mega-city.

The Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs had tweeted his dismay at the “lack of delivery and incompetence” on the part of the Sindh government and it’s official on the micro-blogging website Twitter.

Ali Zaidi lashing out against the incumber provincial government and it’s stakeholders said:

“Will @SaeedGhani1 pls answer the following as well:

1- Why is @BBhuttoZardari not in KHI? Too busy plotting against Fed Govt with Fazlu & Maryam?

2- & btw @SaeedGhani1 does not take media to #PS104 b/c it will expose his lack of delivery & incompetence!

But don’t worry I will.”

