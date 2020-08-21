Monsoon spell: Lightening strikes kill seven including teenagers in Karachi

KARACHI: The downpour in Karachi and other parts of the provinces claimed seven lives today including four killed by lightning strikes in Tharparker’s Mithi and Chachro and one in Thatta, ARY News reported on Friday.

A person was reportedly electrocuted in his house in Machhar Colony, whereas, two persons including Shahnawaz and Sultan aged 16 were killed due to thunderbolt in Memon Goth area of the metropolis.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Karachiites have faced extreme difficulties after roads and streets turned into rivers after the latest spell of monsoon downpour started penetrating in various parts of Sindh as well.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Moreover, 77 mm rain was recorded in Gulshan-e-Hadeed, 44.5 mm in PAF Masroor, 28.5 mm in Saadi Town, 20.5 mm in Landhi, 18.2 mm in Jinnah Terminal, 14 mm in PAF Faisal Base and 6.7 mm in Pehelwan Goth area.

A massive traffic jam was seen on major roads of the metropolis including Nagin Chaurangi Fly-over, Nagin round-about, Bufferzone, New Karachi, Shadman Town, Sakhi Hassan, KDA flats due to accumulated rainwater.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The residents of Orangi Town’s Benazir Colony were stranded inside their homes due to flood-like situation while several vehicles parked in streets were drowned.

In a terrible incident, two persons on motorcycle fell into a nullah in Orangi Town Sector 11½, however, both of them were rescued by the local residents.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

One of the roads connecting Gulistan-e-Johar and Karachi airport has sunken after the heavy rain, however, no maintenance work was started so far.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

According to the Met office, strong monsoon currents are expected to penetrate in Sindh from Friday to Monday. Under the influence of this system, rain/wind-thundershower, with few moderate to isolated heavy falls, are expected in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu, Tharparker, Mirpurkhas, Umar Kot, Sanghar, Sukkur, Larkana, Lasbella, Khuzdar, Barkhan, Zhob, Musa Khel, Loralai, Kohlu and Sibbi from Friday to Monday.

Rain-thundershower are also expected in Bhakkar, Layyah, D. G Khan, Multan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar and Rajanpur on Friday and Saturday.

Comments

comments