Intermittent rain continues in Rawalpindi, likely to disturb PSL matches

RAWALPINDI: Intermittent rain continued in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi since last night and likely to disturb the Pakistan Super League (PSL 5) Pindi fixtures, ARY News reported on Friday.

The Met Office has forecast a spell of rainfall with Wind or thunderstorm from Friday to Saturday in the country including Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

The Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium is to host Peshawar Zalmi-Lahore Qalandars match on February 28 (today) and Islamabad United-Peshawar Zalmi on February 29.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (MET Office) on Wednesday had informed that a westerly weather system is likely to enter upper parts of the country on Thursday evening and persist till Saturday.

Under the influence of this weather system rainfall is expected, with hailstorm at few places and snowfall over the hills, in Chitral, Swat, Dir, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Peshawar, Charsadda, Swabi, Mardan, Kurram and Kohat regions in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from Thursday to Saturday and in Bannu, D I Khan from Thursday evening to Friday.

In Punjab rainfall with hailstorm at few places expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Chakwal, Attock Sargodha, Mianwali, Khushab, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Sahiwal, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Mandi-Bahuddin, Gujrat, Sialkot from Friday to Saturday.

Rainfall with dust storm also likely in D.G Khan, Multan, Bahawalpur and Bahawalnagar on Friday, according to the weather forecast.

Wind-thunderstorm with snowfall over hills is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, central Punjab, northern Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the next 12 hours.

Temperature of some major cities recorded on Friday morning:

Islamabad 14 °C, Lahore 15°C, Karachi 23°C, Peshawar 16°C, Quetta 10°C, Giligt 5°C, Murree 6°C and Muzaffarabad 7°C.

