Rain-related incidents claim 13 lives in Punjab

LAHORE: At least 13 people lost their lives in rain-related incidents in parts of Punjab on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

As per details, seven members of a family were dead when roof of their houses collapsed in village Dhoop Sariyan in Taandlianwala, said the local police.

Another incident of roof collapse was reported in Faisalabad, where three siblings lost their lives and four others were injured.

Meanwhile, a youth was killed in Multan in roof collapse incident and two others were electrocuted to death in Vehari.

The bodies of the deceased were moved to the near hospitals.

Weather in Lahore turned pleasant after intermittent rain with gusty winds hit Lahore and its surrounding areas.

Downpour was reported in Hafizabad, Mangla, Kasur, Murree, Sialkot, Sargodha, Mandi Bahauddin, Jhelum, Gujranwala, Chakwal, Gujarat, Narowal, Rawalpindi, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Shorkot, Mian Channu and their surrounding areas.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), monsoon currents are penetrating in upper and central parts of the country.

The Met Office said rain/wind-thundershowers with isolated heavy falls are expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Punjab, eastern Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan while dust-storm/isolated rain-thundershower is also expected in upper Sindh during next 24 hours.

