Rain-related incidents claim five lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR: At least five people were killed and six others injured during the recent rain-related incidents in different parts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to a report compiled by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), eight houses were completely destroyed due to heavy rains and thunderstorms. PDMA is in liaison with district administrations to provide relief package to the affected people.

The PDMA has directed its officials to expedite rescue activities aimed at facilitating the people in the rain-hit districts.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Thursday had predicted rainfall with wind and thunderstorms in eastern and central parts of the country from June 12.

Met Office had said that moist currents from the Arabian Sea are likely to penetrate in eastern parts of Pakistan from Friday evening/night.

Under the influence of this weather system rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan region, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Narowal, Sialkot, Lahore, Kasur, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Nowshera, Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Mardan, Buner, Dir, Shangla and Kohistan from Friday to Monday.

Separately today, the Met Office has said in a report that the monsoon season is expected to begin in Pakistan during last week of June this year.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) in its seasonal outlook of monsoon said that the expected date of the onset of monsoon would likely be 27-30 June.

Monsoon rainfall is expected to remain near to normal during July to September 2021 in Pakistan. The upper half of Punjab, northern Balochistan and Kashmir are likely to receive moderately above normal rainfall during the wet season.

