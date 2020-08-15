Another rain spell to hit Karachi as PDMA asks for preparations

KARACHI: Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Sindh has asked the Karachi administration to prepare for another rain spell in the city from August 15, ARY NEWS reported.

In an urgent handout conveyed to the Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani, the PDMA Sindh has warned the authorities of another rain spell in the city from 15 to 17 August.

It said that the PDMA has made arrangements to avoid a loss to human lives, infrastructure and cattle in the city.

“We have procured required machinery and our staff will remain at standby at the city roads on the three days for rescue activities,” the PDMA said.

Moreover, the K-Electric has also issued an advisory to the citizens to remain safe during the rain.

It said that acquiring illegal connections could lead to death and the public should keep a safe distance from broken wires and PMTs during the rainfall.

It further informed that unsafe use of motors and other electric equipment during stagnant water could also lead to deadly incidents. The power utility asked the citizens to approach their helpline, 118, in case of any emergency.

It is pertinent to mention here that in the previous monsoon spell, 21 people were reportedly killed in three days of rain in the metropolis.

The fourth spell of monsoon in Karachi and other parts of Sindh had left a trail of havoc.

At least 39 people died from electrocution in the city during four monsoon rain spells in the last 35 days, according to a report by Edhi Foundation.

