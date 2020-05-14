Rain with strong winds lashes Lahore, others parts of Punjab

LAHORE: Rain accompanied by strong winds lashed various parts of Lahore in the wee hours of Thursday, turning the weather pleasant.

Rain was also reported from other cities of Punjab including Sahiwal, Pakpattan, Shah Kot, Daska, Okara, Shorkot, Ferozewala, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Chunnian, Jhang, Gojra, Toba Tek Singh, Garh Maharaja, Pir Mehal and other areas of the province.

Heavy downpour was also reported earlier this week in Lahore and many parts of Punjab. Major part of the Lahore city had also witnessed an electricity shutdown after the rainfall.

At least 150 electricity feeders were tripped, causing the shutdown. The supply of electricity was restored by the Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) soon.

In Faisalabad, Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) official said that the city had witnessed power outage due to tripping of 17 electric feeders.

According to the MET office, temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad and Lahore twenty-three degree centigrade, Peshawar twenty-eight, Karachi twenty-two, Quetta thirteen, Gilgit and Muzaffarabad sixteen and Murree fifteen degree centigrade.

