Rainfall causes protracted power outages, makes Karachi a pool of water

KARACHI: The first rainfall on monsoon in Karachi exposed tall claims of K-electric with protracted power outages in the city.

According to ARY News, several key government, judicial and other departments including Sindh High Court, accountability courts, services tribunal are deprived of power supply after Monday’s downpour in the city.

Several city areas facing power outages as long as 15 hours showing the city government and other agencies’ failure to address civic problems.

Provincial ministers and city officials’ visits yesterday to address the problems proved as hollow as their past promises.

Several key traffic arteries of Karachi are still submerged under the rain and sewerage water with absence of government staff and machinery to address the emergency situation.

Several parts of Gulshan Iqbal, Hassan Square and Malir are deprived of electricity for last eight to 12 hours.

Moreover Gulshan Faisal, Bath Island, Garden, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Safoora Chowrangi, Sohrab Goth, Gulshan-e-Maymar, Ahsanabad, Gadap, Kathore and other areas were suffering from power outages after rainfall in the city.

Due to intermittent rainfall water spilled out from several storm and sewerage drains.

Due to flooding in Orangi Nullah water spilled out of the drain and entered in nearby houses. Dozens of houses in Pak Colony, Jumman Colony and Johar Colony affected with the water spill from drains.

Liaquabad Underpass has been filled with the rainwater and closed for the traffic due to faulty drainage system of the underpass.

The rainfall also exposed the claims of the officials of civic agencies and the city administration about their preparations to meet the rain emergency.

The city officials awakened from their long sleep after the first heavy rainfall of the season in the metropolis.

A drive of cleanliness of the drains started in the metropolis after rain disrupted daily life in the mega-city.

According to Director MET, the monsoon wet spell will likely to end on Wednesday and there are not much chances of rains in the first week of August.

