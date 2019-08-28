Rainfall expected in Karachi, other parts of Sindh from today: Met office

KARACHI: The met office has forecast rainfall at scattered places on Wednesday in Karachi, Sukkur, Larkana, Mirpurkhas, Thatta, Shaheed Benazirabad and Hyderabad divisions in Sindh.

Few heavy falls are also expected in lower Sindh, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), said in its weather forecast.

Moreover, Malakand, Hazara, Bahawalpur, Multan, D.G.Khan, Kalat divisions, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan will receive showers at isolated places.

The wet spell will continue in Sindh on Thursday with scattered places in Mirpurkhas, Thatta, Hyderabad and Karachi divisions, while at isolated places in Sukkur, Larkana and Shaheed Benazirabad.

Gujranwala, Bahawalpur, Multan, D.G.Khan, Kalat divisions and Kashmir will also receive rainfall tomorrow.

During the current monsoon system, rain and wind-thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in Mirpurkhas, Hyderabad, Karachi, Lahore, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur, Malakand divisions and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Maximum rainfall occurred at Mirpurkhas 36mm and Islamkot 17 mm in Sindh and Okara and Sahiwal 19mm in Punjab.

A monsoon low over Northwest Orrisa in India, reached north Rajasthan yesterday. The low pressure from the Bay of Bengal will reach southern parts of Sindh on Wednesday, PMD said in its weather forecast earlier.

Karachi is expected to receive 30mm to 40mm rainfall during the fresh wet spell, experts said.

“From Monday to Thursday a westerly trough over Pakistan is likely to interact with monsoon currents from the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea, which may cause isolated or scattered rainfall in eastern and upper parts of the country”, weather office earlier said.

