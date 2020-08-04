Another wet spell to begin in KP, upper Punjab and GB from today

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast rainfall in upper parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab and Gilgit Baltistan region from today, ARY News reported.

Some districts of Kashmir are likely to receive rainfall with thunderstorm in a wet spell today that will be continued till tomorrow (Wednesday), according to the weather department.

A monsoon low pressure from Bay of Bengal is likely to approach Sindh on Thursday evening or night. Under the influence of this weather system strong monsoon currents are expected to penetrate in Sindh, South Punjab and Eastern Balochistan from Thursday to Saturday, PMD said in its weather report.

Widespread rain or wind-thundershowers, with isolated heavy to very heavy falls are expected in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Tharparker, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Tando Allah Yar, Matiyari, Tando Muhammad Khan, Jamshoro, Dadu and Shaheed Benazirabad districts from Thursday evening or night upto Saturday.

Moreover, scattered rain-thundershowers with isolated heavy falls are also expected in Bahawalpur, Rahim yar Khan, Khairpur, Sukkur, Larkana, Kambar-Shahdadkot, Jacobabad, Kashmore, Ghotki, Kalat, Jaffarabad, Jhalmagsi, Khuzdar, Lasbella and Awaran on Friday and Saturday, according to the weather advisory.

Heavy downpour may generate urban flooding in Karachi and Hyderabad and flash flooding in hill torrents of Khuzdar on Friday or Saturday, according to the PMD.

The weather department has advised concerned authorities to remain alert during the period.

Comments

comments