Light to heavy rainfall reported in various parts of Sindh

WEB DESK: Light to heavy rainfall has been reported in various parts of Sindh on Monday,ARY News reported.

As per details, rain with thunderstorm in Hyderabad, Sanghar, Dadu, Jacobabad and Sukkur turned weather pleasant. Following the heavy rainfall in Sukkur more than 70 feeders of SEPCO were tripped.

Several areas including Sukkur, Rohri, Naushero Feroze and other are deprived of power, while the SEPCO spokesperson said that work to restore the tripped feeder is underway and soon the electricity would be restored.

On Sunday, Director Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Sardar Sarfaraz had said that rainfall is expected to continue for three days in Karachi.

“We expected rainfall from tonight, however, the rainfall system is still developing in the North-West of the city,” he had said adding that another system was also developing in South-East of the city.

Sardar Sarfaraz said that light rain and gusty winds are expected in the city on Sunday, while a major spell of rainfall will be witnessed from Monday evening or midnight.

“The weather system of July 07 will continue on July 08,” the met office had said adding that the city received 87 percent more rainfall in the previous year.

