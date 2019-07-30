Rainy system weakening in Karachi, to dissipate till tonight: Met Office

KARACHI: The weather system which brought the first rainfall of this monsoon in Karachi has weakened and will dissipate in the night between Tuesday and Wednesday, a weather official said.

Director General Pakistan Meteorological Department Karachi Sardar Sarfaraz has said that the weather system being weakening as clouds moved to southwest towards the Arabian Sea.

According to the weather department sporadic rainfall will continue in the city and surrounding areas today.

Presently, clouds hovering over the city with intermittent rain and thunderstorm, met office said. The temperature has been 28 degree Celsius with 79 percent humidity. Northwesterly winds are blowing in the metropolis with windspeed 34 nautical miles per hour.

Karachi received 57mm rainfall in average with maximum rainfall recorded in Surjani Town of the city.

Rains or wind-thunderstorm is expected at scattered places in Karachi today.

Other parts of Sindh including Nawabshah, Thatta will also receive showers at scattered places, while at isolated places in Mirpurkhas, Hyderabad, Sukkur and Larkana districts of the province.

On Friday Thatta received maximum 147 mm rainfall, while Hyderabad (City 131, Ap 81), Karachi at Surjani 119, Saddar 98, Faisal Base 71, North Karachi 65, Jinnah Terminal 60, University road 55, AP 53, Ghulshan e Hadid 52, Masroor Base 48, Landhi 43, Nazimabad 39, Kemari 14mm rainfall.

Nawabshah received 98 mm rainfall, while Padidan 80, Badin 59, Mirpurkhas 40, Nagerparker 29, Tandojam 10, Chhor 09, Mithi 05, Dadu 03 and Larkana 01mm.

