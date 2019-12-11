Raja Basharat vows strict action against lawyers involved in PIC attack

LAHORE: Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat on Wednesday said that strict action would be taken against all lawyers involved in the attack at Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC), ARY News reported.

Addressing press conference along with Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid, Information Minister Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan, the provincial law minister strongly condemned the attack at PIC and vowed strict action against all those who were found guilty.

لاہور: پنجاب حکومت کے وزیروں کی نیوز کانفرنس لاہور: پنجاب حکومت کے وزیروں کی نیوز کانفرنس Posted by ARY News on Wednesday, December 11, 2019

Some rioters have been identified with the help of CCTV footage while other lawyers would be arrested soon as the investigation has been commenced, he affirmed.

“The hospitals are not attacked even during the war,” said the law minister, adding that Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has also directed strict action against the lawyers.

On the occasion, Punjab health minister said that at least three patients lost their life during the attack at PIC by riots.

“Doctors were made hostage by lawyers for almost two hours. Doctors chanted slogans against me when I reached the hospital to control the situation. I am with the PIC doctors and the first investigation report (FIR) would be registered against goons,” she added.

Punjab information minister claimed that he was attacked by the PML-N workers and supporters.

‘Lawyers attacked PIC hospital’

A rally attended by hundreds of lawyers stormed Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) in Lahore attacked the PIC hospital after raising slogans in different wards and some people entered into the operation theatres which led to the stoppage of the scheduled surgeries of cardiac patients.

The participants of the rally also shattered the window glasses of out-patient department (OPD) wards, as well as many vehicles present inside the hospital.

Dr Asif, Patron-in-Chief of Young Doctors Association (YDA), told ARY News that the physicians and nurses were attacked and brutally tortured by the lawyers at the PIC hospital. He alleged that the situation turned violent when some lawyers raised slogans to kill the doctors.

Later, the police personnel charged baton and fired tear gas shells to disperse the protesting lawyers for bringing the situation under control. The protestors were dispersed after baton charge and usage of water-cannon by the police officials.

‘Fayyazul Hassan Chohan slapped’

Punjab information minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan was slapped and tortured by outrageous lawyers outside Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) hospital in Lahore.

بیچ بچاو کرانے آیا تھا، مجھ پر تشدد کیا گیا – بیچ بچاو کرانے آیا تھا، مجھ پر تشدد کیا گیا — مجھے اغوا کرنے کی کوشش کی گئی — قانون ہاتھ میں لینے والے وکلا کو نشان عبرت بنائیں گے، فیاض الحسن چوہان کی اے آر وائی نیوز سے گفتگو#ARYNews #Lahore #Lawyers Posted by ARY News on Wednesday, December 11, 2019

The lawyers, who were protesting inside PIC hospital over a dispute with young doctors, slapped and severely tortured Punjab’s information minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan when he arrived at the hospital’s premises to hold talks with them.

‘PM takes notice’

Prime Minister Imran Khan took notice and directed Punjab chief secretary and inspector general (IG) police to initiate an investigation and submit a report.

Comments

comments