Hamza arrested due to judicial trial on corruption: Raja Basharat

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Local Government Raja Basharat has said that the arrest of PML (N) leader Hamza Shehbaz by NAB was in consequence of corruption case inquiries, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Commenting on the act, Raja Basharat said that the PTI government was determined to eradicate corruption by supporting impartial and non-discriminating accountability across the country.

He said, “the government is taking pertinent measures to ensure accountability of the elite, first time in the history of Pakistan.”

Raja Basharat appealed to the lawyers community to support the government in its move against corruption and to strengthen judiciary as well as the Constitution of Pakistan.

He lauded the struggle of the lawyers made for the upheaval of Judiciary and the constitution.

Raja Basharat expressed hope that the lawyers of Pakistan would continue their support to the present government for making a new and corruption free Pakistan.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) arrested leader of the opposition in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz after the Lahore High Court earlier in the day, the court dismissed his bail petitions in three cases.

