Raja Pervaiz Ashraf skips court appearance in Rental Power Project case

ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister of Pakistan Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Wednesday skipped court appearance in Rental Power Project reference, ARY News reported.

The hearing was conducted in the accountability court of Islamabad, where Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and witnesses Shah Muhammad and Ali Muhammad skipped today’s court appearance.

The court while adjourning the hearing of the case till September 12, ordered the NAB officials to ensure the presence of the witnesses.

On July 1, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf was formally charged in the reference.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) stalwart was charged through a representative in Reshma and Gulf Power Project probe.

Read more: NAB arrests former federal secretary Shahid Rafi in rental power case

The Rental Power Project case pertains to private power companies that faced allegations of having received more than Rs22 billion mobilisation advance from the government to commission the projects but failed to set up any plants.

Ashraf, a Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) politician who served as premier between June 22, 2012 and March 25, 2013, is accused of misusing his authority to get approval from the cabinet Economic Coordination Committee for an increase in the down payment to the rental power companies from 7 to 14 per cent to overcome the power crisis from the country.

Comments

comments