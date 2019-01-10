Rajinikanth starrer ‘Petta’ leaked online

MUMBAI: Indian superstar Rajnikanth’s latest release “Petta” has been leaked online.



The movie which also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Vijay Sethupathi in pivotal roles was released today worldwide in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi languages but soon reports in Indian media suggested that the movie has been leaked online on a website called tamilrockers.

The news, however, could not stop Rajnikanth’s fans from thronging the cinemas in India and other parts of the world to see the maestro in action.

“#Petta Opens Big in #USA Pre-sales Of Premiere Shows crosses $250,000. Good going will be the first to touch 1 Million among all South Indian releases,” wrote a trade analyst Sreedhar Pillai.

The movie, which the makers say is a tribute to the superstar, brings back the old-school Rajni in a new setting.

Karthik Subbaraj, the film’s director had told Indian media that he always had a dream of making a film with the superstar.

“I had narrated the story to him in 2015 but it had to wait since he went on to do Kaala and then later announced his political entry. I kept thinking my life would remain incomplete if I never got the chance to work with him,” he had told media.

