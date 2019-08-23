Rally and processions held in South Waziristan against atrocities in IoK

A rally was taken out in Wana, the headquarters of South Waziristan District on Friday to condemn the Indian brutalities on innocent Kashmiris.

A large number of tribal people participated in the rally.

Earlier on August 13th, A rally was taken out today in condemnation of abolishing the special status of the occupied Kashmir by India, Radio Pakistan reported.

Participants of the rally were carrying placards and banners inscribed with slogans condemning the Indian atrocities in the occupied territory.

They appealed the international community to take notice of the Indian illegal move and play their role in giving right to self-determination to the Kashmiri people under the United Nations resolutions.

Curfew and other restrictions imposed by the Indian authorities in occupied Kashmir has entered 19th consecutive day on Friday (today).

On August 5, the Indian government had announced the scrapping of the special status of occupied Kashmir by revoking Article 370 of the Indian constitution.

The entire occupied territory particularly the Kashmir has been turned into a military garrison as Indian troops and police personnel are deployed in every nook and corner. In Srinagar, thousands of troops and policemen are patrolling the deserted streets, lanes and by lanes to thwart any attempt of people to stage anti-India demonstrations.

