Ramzan Sugar Mills case: LHC to hear Hamza Shahbaz bail plea today

LAHORE: A two-member bench of the Lahore High Court (LHC) will hear bail plea of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shahbaz in Ramzan Sugar Mills case today (Wednesday.

Hamza Shehbaz on Tuesday had filed petition for his release on bail in Lahore High Court in Ramzan Sugar Mills reference.

Amjad Pervaiz Advocate filed bail petition of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader in which Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB), D.G. NAB Lahore and the NAB investigation officer have been made party.

The petition said that the NAB has initiated Ramzan Sugar Mills inquiry with malicious intentions. They initiated the inquiry score of times but failed to find any irregularity, he said.

The bureau found no evidence against Hamza, while co-accused in case Shehbaz Sharif has already granted bail by the court, according to the petition.

The arrest warrants of Hamza were issued after charges framed against him in Ramzan Sugar Mills reference, which is unlawful, petition argued.

Hamza Shehbaz is the leader of opposition in provincial assembly and his arrest has made it difficult for him to perform his responsibilities.

The petitioner has pleaded to the court for his release in the case on bail.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had submitted supplementary reference in corruption probe against Hamza Shehbaz on November 28.

