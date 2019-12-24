Rana Sanaullah granted bail in drugs possession case by LHC

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) has approved the bail petition of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) central leader Rana Sanaullah in drugs possession case, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The high court announced its reserved verdict today where the judge ordered to release Rana Sanaullah after granting its bail plea in the drugs possession case. He has been directed to submit two surety bonds worth Rs1 million each to the court.

The LHC had reserved its verdict on Monday after hearing arguments from both sides.

PML-N stalwart Rana Sanaullah was arrested on the evening of July 1 by the ANF Lahore team from the Islamabad-Lahore motorway near the Sukheki area.

He was traveling from Faisalabad to Lahore. According to ANF spokesperson, drugs were recovered from the PML-N leader’s car.

The PML-N leader was arrested days after a large-scale crackdown on drug peddlers in Punjab, sources said and was later shifted to an unidentified place for further investigations.

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) had submitted charge-sheet against the PML-N stalwart in July this year in the case.

Rana Sanaullah and six other suspects have been named in the 200-page long challan.

