Rana Sanaullah’s bail petition put off for indefinite period

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday put off a bail plea of PML-N Punjab president and former law minister Rana Sanaullah in a drug case.

The hearing was adjourned for an indefinite period owing to Justice Chaudhry Mushtaq Ahmed Khan being on leave.

At a previous hearing, the court had issued a notice to the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) to come up with comments on the petition.

Earlier, on Oct 2, the PML-N lawmaker moved the LHC for post-arrest bail in the drug case after a special court for Control of Narcotics Substances dismissed his bail plea.

He stated in his petition that the case against him is politically motivated and based on mala fide intention.

His counsel claimed the prosecution has thus far failed to present any witness of the alleged recovery of narcotics from his client.

He contended that the ANF registered the case after a three-hour delay, which made the entire case a cooked up story.

Last week, an anti-narcotics court had extended judicial remand of Sanaullah for fourteen days.

The PML-N leader was produced before the court under strict security. The police denied lawyers and media persons entry to the courtroom. The defence lawyers as a protest against the inappropriate behavior of the police personnel boycotted the court proceedings.

