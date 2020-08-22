Drug recovery case: Rana Sanaullah’s indictment deferred

LAHORE: An anti-narcotics court granted an exemption to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah from appearing in a drug case hearing against him, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The counsel of PML-N leader submitted a plea for exemption from the court appearance owing to the National Assembly session.

The petition said the petitioner can’t attend the court hearing in person because of the ongoing lower house session.

Rana Sanaullah was asked to appear before the anti-narcotics court today for the indictment.

The court summoned the PML-N stalwart to appear in hearing for the indictment in drugs case on September 12.

Rana Sanaullah was arrested last year in July by the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) from the Islamabad-Lahore motorway near the Sukheki area. The ANF claimed that 15 kilograms of drugs were recovered from the PML-N leader’s car. He was released on bail on Dec 26.

His name has been put on the Exit Control List (ECL) in drug recovery case.

The Lahore High Court had granted bail to Rana Sanaullah in drug recovery case in December last year, which was filed against him by the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF).

The court had ordered Sanaullah to submit two surety bonds of Rs one million each for bail.

