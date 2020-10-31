Court adjourns hearing of drug recovery case against Rana Sanaullah

LAHORE: An anti-narcotics court in Lahore has adjourned the hearing of drug recovery case against Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah and directed the prosecution to continue arguments on November 21, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The anti-narcotics court conducted the hearing of drug recovery case against Rana Sanaullah and others. The accused persons appeared before the court.

The defence counsel pleaded the court to adjourn the hearing as Azam Nazeer Tarar was residing in Islamabad. The lawyer requested to fix the date of hearing post-election of Punjab Bar Council scheduled on November 28.

Sanaullah’s lawyer also pleaded to unfreeze bank accounts of his client. During the hearing, Rana Sanaullah told the court that national identity cards of his family were also blocked.

Read: Attempted murder case filed against Rana Sanaullah, others

The prosecutor argued that the accused persons have always gotten the date of hearing of their own choice.

Later, the court ordered the prosecution to continue arguments over the indictment of the accused persons in the next hearing and adjourned the hearing till November 21.

Rana Sanaullah had been arrested last year in July by the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) from the Islamabad-Lahore motorway near the Sukheki area. The ANF claimed that 15 kilograms of drugs were recovered from the PML-N leader’s car. He was released on bail on Dec 26.

His name has been put on the Exit Control List (ECL) in drug recovery case.

