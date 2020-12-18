LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Friday announced to approach a court in case early Senate elections are held by the incumbent government.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced that the government would hold the Senate elections, scheduled for March, at an earlier date.

The announcement was made by PML-N Punjab chapter president Rana Sanaullah while interacting with the journalists in Lahore.

Terming the release of the Senate election schedule before February 11, unconstitutional, the PML-N stalwart vowed to take the matter to the court.

He hoped that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will not take any unconstitutional move. Replying to a comment made by party lawmaker Javed Latif, Rana Sanaullah said such statements are given for ‘cheaper’ publicity.

Earlier in the day, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) ruled out the early Senate elections, said sources.

On March 11, half of the senators will retire and the election of the chairman and deputy chairman Senate will be held on March 12 and their oath on the same day.

The ECP has 30 days to conduct the Senate elections and it cannot hold the polls before the time. However, the ECP has the right to conduct the Senate polls between February 11 to March 11.

