Rana Sanaullah’s wife meets him in Camp Jail

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab president Rana Sanaullah’s wife met with him in the Camp Jail on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, she lamented her husband is being kept in a jail cell meant for death row convicts.

She rejected a report about the PML-N leader’s health condition. She quoted her husband as saying that he would expose everyone after coming out of jail.

Sanaullah’s wife said that he will be produced before the relevant anti-narcotics court on July 16.

Besides, she said as per his legal team, the PML-N leader was not questioned by Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) officials since his arrest.

The PML-N Punjab president was arrested on the evening of July 1 by the ANF Lahore team from the Islamabad-Lahore motorway near the Sukheki area. He was traveling from Faisalabad to Lahore.

An ANF spokesperson said drugs were recovered from Sanaullah’s car.

