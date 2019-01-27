Rangers arrest five suspects including ‘MQM-L target killer’ in Karachi

KARACHI: Sindh Rangers on Sunday rounded up five suspects, including an alleged target killer affiliated with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London (MQM-L), during raids in different areas of Karachi, ARY News reported.

The spokesperson for the paramilitary force said MQM-L gangster Waseem Chitta, involved in target killing incidents, was arrested from Sachal Goth area.

He said four of the culprits were nabbed from Malir City and Defence Housing Authority areas. “They were involved in street crimes and drug peddling.”

The spokesman said weapons, rounds and looted valuables were recovered from the possession of the culprits.

Read More: Rangers apprehend 18 in Karachi raids

Sindh Rangers on Tuesday arrested 18 suspects during raids in different areas of Karachi.

The spokesperson for the paramilitary force said the arrested outlaws were involved in target killings, street crimes, drug peddling and robberies.

Illegal weapons, rounds, looted valuables and drug were recovered from their possession during raids in Kalakot, Chakiwara, Sharifabad, Baloch Colony, Baghdadi, Garden, Kharadar, Eidgah and Gulistan-e-Johar area of the metropolis, he said.

The spokesperson said the culprits were handed over to police for legal action.

In a bizarre incident, a thief on Wednesday stole about 1800 computerised national identity cards (CNICs) along a register for entry from Landhi area of Karachi.

The incident took place at the National Database & Registration Authority (Nadra)’s Landhi office. Sources said the Nadra has decided to cancel the stolen CNICs.

The sources said the stealing of the CNICs might have some connection with the upcoming by-election. They said the CNICs would be reprinted now and be issued before the January 27 by-poll.

