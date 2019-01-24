Rangers arrest man behind national identity cards theft in Landhi

KARACHI: Paramilitary Rangers have arrested an accused involved in theft of computerized national identity cards (CNICs) from a NADRA centre in city’s Landhi area, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The Rangers in a raid in Landhi’s 3 1/2 arrested accused Waleed Hussain, who stole CNICs from the National Database & Registration Authority (Nadra)’s Landhi centre.

The law enforcement agency also recovered 803 identity cards including forms and two cards of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) during the raid.

A spokesman of Rangers in a statement said that the accused during the investigation confessed stealing the CNICs from NADRA office.

The accused had kept the stolen identity cards at the house of a relative, Rangers statement said.

The accused has been handed over to police department for legal proceedings, the spokesman added.

The Nadra authorities had constituted an inquiry committee and lodged an FIR of the incident.

Police and Rangers also arrived at the scene and started collecting evidences.

Police had earlier said the thief entered the office through roof and went back through the same route.

The CNICs theft was being viewed in context of a By-poll in PS-94 of Karachi, which is being held on January 27.

The provincial seat got vacant after the death of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s member Muhammad Wajahat.

