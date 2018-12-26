Rangers arrest MQM-London activists among 13 suspects in Karachi

KARACHI: The Sindh Rangers on Wednesday apprehended 13 suspects, including two activists of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London (MQM-L) from different areas in Karachi.

A spokesman for the paramilitary force said Rangers personnel carried out a raid in the city’s Mithadar area and arrested two suspects, identified as Nadeem and Farhan. The suspects were affiliated with MQM-L and were involved in taking extortion, street crimes, dumping dump illicit weapons and other heinous crimes.

In another raid, Rangers took four Lyari gang-war suspects into custody from Baghdadi, Kharadar, said the spokesperson and added that the suspects were involved in target killing, extortion, robberies and other crime. While an extortionist, identified as Asif alias ‘Pakora’ was arrest from Chakiwara area of Lyari.

Whereas six other suspects, involved in street crimes, were arrested from Saudabad, Nazimabad and other areas, said the spokesperson. Rangers recover weapons, ammunition and other valuable things from the passion of the suspects, he concluded.

