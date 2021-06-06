Rangers arrest murderer in Karachi

KARACHI: Sindh Rangers and police in a joint operation on Sunday arrested a murderer from Karachi’s Khandu Goth, ARY News reported.

According to the spokesperson of the Pakistan Rangers, Sindh, the arrested named Sunny is involved in the murder of a woman in October 2020.

The heirs of the woman had appealed to the Rangers for help in arresting the murderer. The arrest was made on the technical evidence and intelligence-based information from Khandu Goth, the spokesperson of the paramilitary forces added.

The accused has been handed over to the police for further investigation in the case.

On Feb 27, the Sindh Rangers had busted a five-member gang involved in various snatching bids along with killing at least four people on resistance in the city.

According to the paramilitary force’s spokesman, the members of the gang were arrested during raids carried out in Lines Area, Korangi, Liaquatabad and Nazimabad areas of the city.

Those arrested are identified as Kamran Amjad, Waqar aka Buntoo, Asad aka Chota, Sheeraz alias Sherry and Adnan.

