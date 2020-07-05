Rangers arrest 3 men for ‘murdering’ shopkeeper during robbery

KARACHI: The Pakistan Rangers, Sindh on Sunday claimed to have arrested three men for their alleged involvement in the murder of a shopkeeper during a robbery bid in Karachi.

The suspects had shot dead the shopkeeper when he resisted their attempt to rob him of his cash at a shop in Qasba Colony.

One of the suspects, Ashar was arrested from Jamshed Town. Following information provided him, the Rangers arrested the rest.

Arsalan alias Kala was taken under arrest in Lines Area while Asghar was arrested in Qasba Colony.

They will be turned over to local police for further investigation into the matter.

On Feb 27, the Sindh Rangers had busted a five-member gang involved in various snatching bids along with killing at least four people on resistance in the city.

According to the paramilitary force’s spokesman, the members of the gang were arrested during raids carried out in Lines Area, Korangi, Liaquatabad and Nazimabad areas of the city.

Those arrested are identified as Kamran Amjad, Waqar aka Buntoo, Asad aka Chota, Sheeraz alias Sherry and Adnan.

